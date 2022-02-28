Malta international guard Kristy Galea and her team the Milligan University Buffaloes had to settle for second place in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament over the weekend.
Galea (2PTS-3AST-2REB) led the team in assists, after dishing out three dimes but could not connect in her field goals, an issue that was present among the team as they fell to a 72-57 loss to fifth-seed Reinhardt University on Saturday.
