Malta international guard Kristy Galea and her team the Milligan University Buffaloes had to settle for second place in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament over the weekend.

Galea (2PTS-3AST-2REB) led the team in assists, after dishing out three dimes but could not connect in her field goals, an issue that was present among the team as they fell to a 72-57 loss to fifth-seed Reinhardt University on Saturday.

