The eighth meeting of the season which was held on Sunday afternoon at the Marsa Racetrack, included the heats and the final of the Qatar Sports Day Championship for class Copper trotters on a mile distance.

The final race was won by Galeo Du Portugal and Kirsten Axisa. Sunday’s card included also three semifinal races from the Assikura Championship for class Gold trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

In the first class Copper heat, the early leader, Halina Jibay (Clint Vassallo) was outsmarted by Galeo Du Portugal (Kirsten Axisa) midway through the final straight. Friend (Nelson Azzopardi) and Heritier La Vitar (Noel Baldacchino) also made it to the final stage. For Galeo Du Portugal this was its first win of the season.

