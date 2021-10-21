A spirited display by the Malta women’s national was not enough to avoid a second defeat in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifications after losing 3-0 to Russia, at the Arena Khimki.

Despite the difference in the FIFA rankings – Russia are 24th and Malta 96th – the Maltese women managed to stage a solid showing against a side that is looking to return to a Women’s World Cup for the first time since 2003.

Patricia Ebejer started in goal in her first-ever cap on foreign soil with Nicole Sciberras alongside Birkirkara trio Charlene Zammit, Stephania Farrugia and Ann-Marie Said forming the backline.

Emma Lipman captained the side from the heart of the midfield, partnered by Shona Zammit.

Rachel Cuschieri, Maria Farrugia and Alishia Sultana aided Dorianne Theuma in the offensive department.

