The Maltese Waterpolo showed signs of improvement in the opening match of their European Waterpolo Championships 2024 campaign but were undone by their opponents in the third session as Germany went to win with something to spare.

A five-goal margin of defeat is by no means considered to be humiliating in waterpolo, more so when the losing team is the youngest in the tournament. The Maltese went down 18-13 to Germany on Friday evening.

Yesterday’s vigour and intent were positive signs that waterpolo in Malta has a bright future knowing that the Aquatic Sports Association (ASA) are eager to build on these home-grown hopes.

