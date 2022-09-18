SPAIN 15

MALTA 9

(1-2, 4-3, 4-3, 6-1)

Spain needed five late goals to overcome the fierce challenge of Malta U-19 at the European Championships in Podgorica on Sunday.

The Maltese youngsters produced a fine display which saw them lead the match for the majority of the match as the highly-rated Spaniards looked rattled by the stamina and efficiency of the Maltese team.

It was only in the final part of the final session that the Spaniards managed to take control of the match and secure the win in the opening match of the championship.

But despite this upset, Sunday’s performance will surely fill the Maltese players with a lot of optimism that they can battle for a top placing in the championship as they showed they have the quality to go far in this competition.

