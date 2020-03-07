Following on two previous Maltese editions of Art+Feminism, Spazju Kreattiv has invited a small number of female artists whose works form part of the Fondazzjoni Kreattività art collection to present new works alongside others by international artists who responded to an associated open call.

Art+Feminism is an annual worldwide edit-a-thon to add content to Wikipedia about women artists.

The range of artists chosen spans three generations, from established names to emerging talents. These are Mirjana Batinić, Debbie Caruana Dingli, Oksana Chepelyk, Therese Debono, Emma Fsadni, Anna Grima, Gloria Oyarzabal and Enrique Tabone.

The works show a broad approach to the theme of the exhibition, engaging diverse media and presentational methods.

The exhibition, curated by Toni Sant, runs until April 5 at Space A and B at Spazju Kreattiv.

Other exhibitions being held as part of Art+Feminism are Strangers in a Strange Land, showing at MUŻA until tomorrow, the Jean Zaleski Centenary at Spazju Kreattiv until May 10, and Privat: The Natural Body as Fiction at The Mill, Birkirkara, from tomorrow until March 25.

The Art+Feminism 2020 Project is being held in collaboration with Wikimedia Community Malta, the M3P Foundation and Spazju Kreattiv.

For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org.