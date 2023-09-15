France head coach Fabien Galthie said Uruguay had made the Rugby World Cup hosts “uncomfortable” in Thursday’s 27-12 win in Lille.

Les Bleus failed to claim a bonus point and needed a 73rd-minute try from youngster Louis Bielle-Biarrey to make sure of a second victory in the tournament.

“The players were frustrated in the changing room. We will try and understand the points to improve,” Galthie told reporters.

“We had a France team that was nervous, who were trying too hard.

“We were made uncomfortable by Uruguay but we still won and we’re still satisfied,” he added.

Galthie had made 12 changes from last week’s competition-opening win over New Zealand.

No. 8 Anthony Jelonch took over the captaincy from Antoine Dupont in his first game since suffering serious knee injury in late February.

“I was a bit apprehensive in the first hits but I quickly got into my stride and I felt liberated,” Jelonch said.

