France head coach Fabien Galthie denied there will be any negative impact after off-field problems between the country’s federation and league ahead of hosting Wales in a Six Nations warm-up Test on Saturday.

The fixture was in doubt until last week before both bodies had agreed on a maximum of three appearances for each squad player and just five days preparation for the campaign which also includes the newly-created Autumn Nations Cup.

Galthie’s men welcome Ireland on October 31 in a possible Six Nations title decider after facing Wayne Pivac’s side, who they beat earlier in the year in Cardiff.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta