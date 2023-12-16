Former Nice coach Christophe Galtier said Friday via his lawyers that the investigation into claims of harassment and discrimination made against him lacked “impartiality”, as prosecutors asked he should be handed a one-year suspended prison sentence.

The 57-year-old is in court in Nice over comments he allegedly made about Ramadan and Muslim players.

According to the coach’s lawyers, investigators should have set up a witness confrontation with Nice director Julien Fournier and heard from club captain Dante and its medical team.

“We are talking about harassment at all levels, and we have not heard from the captain of the team, Dante, a player who made 300 matches with OGC Nice, because it is Julien Fournier who decides,” said Sebastien Schapira on Friday.

