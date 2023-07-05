Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday confirmed the departure of coach Christophe Galtier, clearing the way for the expected appointment of former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique.

Galtier had a year remaining on his contract but his departure from the Qatar-owned club had been expected ever since the end of the last Ligue 1 season at the start of June.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Christophe Galtier have decided to terminate his contract as coach of the first team,” the club announced in a statement published after sources close to the negotiations had revealed the news to AFP.

“Everyone at Paris Saint-Germain thanks Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment over the course of the season, and wishes them the best in their future careers.”

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com