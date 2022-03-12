A year on from guiding Lille to a surprise Ligue 1 title, Christophe Galtier is transforming Nice into a force to be reckoned with in France as they close in on Champions League football.

Through to a first French Cup final in 25 years having knocked Paris Saint-Germain out along the way, Nice again got the better of the league leaders last weekend.

In three games with PSG this season, the only goal for either team was Andy Delort’s 88th-minute winner at the Allianz Riviera in Saturday’s 1-0 victory.

