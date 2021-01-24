Luke Gambin sparked into life on his Newport County debut as he set up an assist and scored a brilliant solo goal in their League Two encounter against Oldham Athletic.

Gambin played 57 minutes as his Wales-based side succumbed to a 3-2 defeat, as they remain third on 40 points after 23 games.

The Malta international joined the club on loan from League Two strugglers Colchester United earlier this week after his lack of playing time at the U’s.

