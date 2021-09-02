Malta coach Devis Mangia has added three players to his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifier against Slovenia on Saturday as Luke Gambin, Yannick Yankam and Dexter Xuereb were all include in the travelling contingent.

Ħamrun Spartans midfielder Gambin had been omitted from the initial 30-man squad after testing positive for COVID-19 but he has now fully recovered and has been handed a recall to Mangia’s 26-man squad.

On the other hand, Yannick Yankam and Dexter Xuereb had made the 30-man squad but have now been included in the squad that left Malta for Ljubljana for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier.

