Malta international Andrew Gambina has secured a move abroad as he joins Swedish club Halmstad BTK.

The 27-year-old, who formed part of the Maltese contingent for the 2019 Small Nations Games in Montenegro and is one of the top three table tennis players in Malta, will be playing in the Swedish Second Division with his first appointment being the Halmstad Masters next Friday.

