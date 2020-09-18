Hibernians women coach Silvia Gambino is set to replace Ian Terribile as the head coach of the Mellieħa SC Libertas men’s team, the Times of Malta can confirm.

This means that Gambino will be the first woman to coach a Malta Division One men’s team since the inception of the league.

The Sicilian, who until 2018 was also part of the Hibernians squad as a player, led the Paola side to the top of the standings in the women’s league last season ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic which suspended the league and eventually ended it back in May after a unanimous vote.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta