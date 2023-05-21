Gambit Brodde won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was a semi-final from the ALDB Sette Giugno Cup championship for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

This race formed part of the 27th meeting of the season which originally had to consist of ten races all for trotters but was abandoned after the 8th race due to inclement weather.

The last two races were postponed for next Friday and Sunday.

