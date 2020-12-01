The year 2020 has been a game-changer for many people and industries. The gambling and casino industry is no exception. The enforcement of social distancing and prohibition on public gatherings caused damage. Many casinos worldwide had to close down. There are huge job losses in the industry for so many employees.

One of the positive effects of the pandemic is the fact that most of the world has moved online. People go to church, to college and do bank transactions online and performing many other activities through their PCs and smartphones. Gambling has also moved online.

Casinos move online

When you play on a PC, you must find time to sit down at the computer. But your smartphone goes with you everywhere, so you can play on the go. That's why online casinos are particularly handy on smartphones. The software and graphics are specially designed. They're both accessible and attractive to smartphone users. You can access without having to download. There's a variety of payment method choices.

But you can get access to the casino from the smartphone in no time. It's easy to play. You can play for free or you can play for money. This is where things start to get interesting. Most online casinos give great introductory bonuses to attract new members. If you'd like to find out where the best deal is available, visit this page: casinoonline.casino/new-casino. They give great information about all the latest bonuses, introductory and otherwise. Finding out about the best bonuses will give you a great chance to gamble more profitably in 2021.

Going online

Free games are available for those who cannot or would rather not play for money. For those who can play for money, there is plenty of choice about where to play. There are so many online gambling sites with great bonuses and prizes.

These online casinos have easy-to-use software and attractive graphics. They bring the casino to your fingertips at the touch of a smartphone screen.

Profitable gambling in 2021

When casinos started to move online they gained many new fans and users. Many casino purists, though, felt that a casino wasn't a casino unless it was land-based.

Yet, hear this: It's possible to play table games like Blackjack and Poker on a mobile casino. The technologists behind these casino sites are working overtime. They aim to make virtual gambling as good as the real thing. That's great news.

But, a word of warning, if you're interested in participating in online gambling, please try to ensure that you play only on ethical sites. This means that you should check the gaming site you select. It must have a licence from the relevant gambling authority in its country of operation.

Once the gambling site has that seal of approval, you can be sure that it will not rig the games or cheat you in any way. If you feel it has, you can report it. Also, if you feel your gambling habit is getting out of hand, you can reach out for help.

If it's not fun or enjoyable and it's making you lose money, you can get plenty of support to give it up. Keep these points in mind. They'll help you to enjoy a trouble-free and profitable gambling experience in 2021.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.