Gambling in Norway is legal. However, gambling has always been strictly controlled, even as far back as 1902, when the Norwegian Penal Code determined that only games of chance offered by special licence holders were legal. In the late 20th century, another three acts were introduced, which in general established the gambling industry’s State monopoly.

The only two companies that are allowed by law to offer gambling services to Norwegian citizens are Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto. While the former can offer games like lotteries, sports betting, Keno and others, the latter, which is wholly owned by the State, can offer games such as scratch cards and is the only company that can offer horse race betting.

This is unique within the industry – as even though gambling has been legal since 1902, unlike other countries where private companies are involved in gambling, in Norway, everything is under government regulation.

Within the laws regulating gambling in Norway, other regulations apply, such as the time that players can gamble. Players can also bet at home – as long as this is not organised as a business. Organisations other than Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto can organise lottery games – however, these have to be socially oriented ones, as the money collected could be used for the benefit of society.

In 2010, regulations in Norway became even stricter – with banks being prohibited from allowing customers to use credit and debit cards at land and online casinos worldwide. Moreover, Norwegian players have to declare winnings made in another country, for tax purposes. This does not mean that Norwegian players don’t gamble – and there are platforms such as Spillsen that offer a variety of options Norwegian online casinos.

Recently there have been some developments in Norway’s gambling scene. A proposed amendment – which was consulted at length between government bodies, academic institutions, gaming businesses and NGOs – argues that gambling should be given an exception from the Right of Withdrawal Act – which implements a 2011 EU consumer rights directive into Norwegian law. The reasoning behind this proposal is that requirements for prior information and the right to withdraw are difficult to implement for gambling activities. Also, while the EU directive included a clause that exempted games of chance from the legal provisions, in Norway, the law contained no such exemption.

There were mixed reactions to this proposal, with the Norwegian Industry Association for Online Gaming applauding the proposal, but arguing that the real issue was regulation fuelling the strength of the illegal market.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://hjelpelinjen.no/