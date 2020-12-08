Regulatory stipulations cause online casinos worldwide to reduce their offers. Jackpot games as well as high-rolling table games tend to fall more and more out of favour with governments. As of now, Germans can officially play in online casinos, which are operating with a European licence – usually from Gibraltar or issued by the Malta Gaming Authority. From July 2021 on, a new uniform and countrywide licence will reform the gambling market in Germany – providers of slots can celebrate that, but jackpot or no limit games brought to you by casino-ohne-lizenz.de will belong to the past.

To some players, the variety of the games offered in a casino are very important. In that case, players can choose an online casino without German licence, which allows for a regulated yet unlimited gaming experience. Players should not go for an unlicenced provider, though.

International online casinos

The question whether or not to play without limit in an international online casino, possibly licensed in Curaçao, cannot simply be answered without paying attention to individual preferences. Playing without limits lure people to choose a casino website without a German licence. Until now, that meant providers licensed in Gibraltar or Malta for the most part. From next year on, Curaçao will be the licence of choice for those with risk appetite.

Playing in a non-EU licensed casino means that you get to interact with players from all around the world. The bigger the customer base, the higher the chances of finding an offer of high-roller tables, as more people with big money may play in the casino. In general, the table limits as well as the deposit limits are higher when playing without limit in an internationally accredited casino.

Players need to ensure a casino has a licence and that the provider follows a safety and security framework. Curaçao is a great option, but keep in mind that European gambling policies and data protection does not apply when signing up with a casino platform, which hasn't been licensed here. Players should be careful.

Casinos without licence – disadvantages

As soon as players decide to play in an international casino without a licence that was issued in Europe, they are moving on thin ice by leaving the legal framework. You should keep that in mind before turning your back on a licence from Gibraltar, Malta, UK or Germany.

Also, it can take a lot longer to receive your winnings after asking for a withdrawal, as international transactions of money simply take longer. That means, that you wait longer to get your money, but also that you might not realize you’re being defrauded until it’s too late. Even though that usually only really happens in a completely unlicensed casino, the fact that local policies do apply, makes it almost impossible to get hold of your money.

Playing with limits makes it harder to lose control. Secondly, player protection and security settings give them a safe setting to have an eye on their gambling behaviour.

New ways for casinos and players

The reform of the gambling stipulations in Germany have led to a realignment of European casinos. Some are working on getting the German licence in July 2021, others are sensing new chances on the international market.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/.