The Seat Leon has always been a core pillar in the brand’s product range, with a history of success after accumulating more than 2.3 million sales since its introduction in 1999.

The fourth-generation Leon takes the brand to the next level, to meet the needs of an ever-changing market. Not only does the vehicle offer new levels of dynamism, efficiency, safety and appeal, but it adds incredible efficiency thanks to its advanced plug-in hybrid powertrain at a time when electrification is gaining traction in the market.

The new Leon brings a strong design evolution, with an exterior and interior language that gives stronger character to the vehicle, helped in no small part by its revised dimensions, overall proportions, a more determined face and a fresh approach to lighting technology, both inside and outside.

But it’s under the bonnet where it takes even bigger steps. The Leon e-Hybrid integrates combustion, electric and battery technologies to maximise efficiency and convenience without any compromise on dynamism. The advanced plug-in hybrid mates a 1.4 litre 150PS (110kW) TSI petrol engine with an 115PS (85kW) electric engine, 13kWh lithium-ion battery pack to produce an overall output of 204PS (150kW) of power and 350Nm of torque.

The plug-in hybrid version provides an all-electric range of up to 64km in WLTP using the energy stored in the vehicle’s battery – perfect for increased efficiency, or to travel around city streets where air quality regulations are stricter – and can be used at speeds of up to 140km/h making it incredibly versatile.

The driver retains a huge amount of control over the system and can choose to maintain the battery’s state of charge, saving it for situations when zero emission driving is required. And when the battery is running low, the powertrain switches back to hybrid mode. But once you’re near a power source, the battery can be plugged in and replenished in as little as 3 hours and 40 minutes using a 3.6kW charger (Wallbox), or little less than 6 hours using a 2.3kW charger.

The Leon e-Hybrid’s Full Link system allows Wireless Android Auto and Apple’s CarPlay standards to be brought into the cabin - and online infotainment will offer in-car apps soon that expand and improve the customer’s driving experience. The electrified powertrain also gives more control once out of the vehicle, through the Seat Connect app users can access their vehicle’s data remotely, manage the charging process and control the remote climatization from afar.

The basic requirement of delivering one of the safest vehicles possible remains at the heart of the Leon. It integrates some of the most advanced driver assistance systems available, including predictive adaptive cruise control, emergency assist and travel assist, to make it the safest car the brand has ever made.

The development of the Leon was achieved, in part, thanks to the vehicle’s MQB Evo architecture of the Volkswagen Group, providing the toolkit required to develop a vehicle that meets the needs of Seat’s diverse customer base and the challenge of integrating electrified powertrains in well-established vehicles.

When the e-Hybrid system requires more space than a traditional combustion engine, it’s been packaged to maximise dynamics – the chassis isn’t forced to compensate – with weight balanced between the front and rear of the vehicle. Under the bonnet sits the engine, motor and PCU while at the rear is the lithium-ion battery and fuel tank and this has eaten away at some of the luggage space which however remains sufficient at 270lit.

The Leon e-Hybrid always starts in all-electric mode (when the battery is sufficiently charged). The drive switches to hybrid mode if the energy capability of the battery drops below a certain level or if the speed rises above 140 km/h. In hybrid mode, the driver has the possibility of maintaining the status of charge, increasing it or reducing it to a well-defined level. This makes it possible to drive into an urban destination area under electric power and with zero emissions.

The vehicle’s side mirrors include integrated LED indicators, and on vehicles with the full LED option include welcome lights that greet the driver and passengers projecting the word “Hola!” onto the ground as you activate the vehicle.

The excitement and creativity continue at the rear, emphasised by the coast-to-coast LED light and a boot designed to maintain the dynamic personality of the vehicle. Both the lighting system and spoiler create lines that generate the notion of speed, even when the car is not moving at all.

The all-new Leon also includes dynamic indicators making the vehicle’s direction of travel clearer and therefore safer.

Inside, the design continues its evolutionary theme, but one that puts the driver and other occupants at the centre of its strategy, with subtle touches to the vehicle’s advanced powertrain technology.

Everything in the cabin has been designed to be ergonomically precise, increasing interior comfort for occupants. Whether sitting in the driver’s Seat, as a passenger or in the rear, the cabin is developed to fit the occupants like a glove, providing the feeling of security.

Inside the cabin, the heart of the system is the Seat digital cockpit, which comes as standard with the plug-in hybrid version of the Leon and brings together a high-resolution 10.25-inch user definable instrument cluster and infotainment system. The standard media system boasts a larger 10-inch screen Navi system offers 3D navigation, capacitive display capability and natural voice control (via the command “Hola Hola”) as well as gesture recognition to simplify user interaction.

The latest infotainment apps which can be updated at any time. Therefore, the Leon e-Hybrid will be able to offer new digital products and services throughout its lifetime. The built-in eSIM also means that the Leon e-Hybrid benefits from the eCall service, which directly contacts emergency services should an incident occur, adding yet another level of safety to the vehicle.

It’s not only the possibility to make an emergency call (manual or automatic) but also that important data from car will be sent to the emergency services such as car position, engine type, colour or number of passengers, making it easier for them to assist.

The new Leon is something of a game changer as its pricing is relatively close to the more basic models. Given that the PHEV version is loaded with technology and comfort, it makes it that much easier to consider it a genuine option.