Game Lounge, Expedition42 and Alf Mizzi & Sons Group top the Business Leaders Malta’s (BLM) list of best workplaces for 2021-2022, according to research conducted on employee engagement and satisfaction by Esprimi.

This year’s awards were presented at BLM’s fifth HR Spring Event, which took place at The Xara Lodge in Rabat. The event featured 10 speakers and brought together over a hundred HR professionals.

The annual award recognises organisations for their outstanding work in employee engagement and satisfaction and is presented to the highest-scoring companies of Employee’s Voice, a rigorous scientific study carried out by BLM’s research arm Esprimi.

As part of the Employee’s Voice process, participating companies must complete a strict research process and meet the required high standard in their respective categories (based on company size) to achieve a winning status.

The research tool recognises top employers by assessing and quantifying attitudes and perceptions that employees have across nine crucial domains.

The domains explore various aspects, including level of care, recognition, team cohesiveness, leadership effectiveness, focus on performance management, and commitment to employee development and company culture. The tool also uses an internationally validated set of questions to assess employee engagement.

Apart from the awards handed out to winners, organisations whose results are exceptionally high in employee engagement, satisfaction and response rate are also awarded an Employer of Choice certificate. Among those companies who received the certificate this year were: Atlas, Catena Media, Invicti, The Atrium and Kafe Rocks.

BLM’s Esprimi is the only local registered certification provider honouring employers for their outstanding people practices and company cultures.

Years of experience analysing the local landscape and working with leading companies across the island makes its recognition process one of the most robust in the local arena, equipping employers with utmost precision and accuracy, as well as the chance to communicate to the world with confidence.

