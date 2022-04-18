Maltese-born actor Joseph Gatt, best known for his role in the popular HBO series Game of Thrones, has been arrested in Los Angeles for sexual and inappropriate communication with a minor earlier this month.

Born to Maltese parents, his father hailing from Paola and his mother from Lija, Gatt was raised in London but spent summer holidays with his family in Malta.

He now resides in Los Angeles, California.

According to the LA Police Department, the 50-year-old actor was arrested on April 6 on suspicion of having been engaged in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor”.

The Juvenile Division of the police department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a residential search warrant at Gatt’s home near Beverly Hills.

He was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for “contact with a minor for sexual offence”.

It was reported that he was released on a $5,000 bail the same day.

The television and video game actor is best known for his three-episode stint on Games of Thrones as Thenn Warg, and has appeared in other blockbuster films such as Star Trek Into Darkness, as Science Officer 0718.

He also recently appeared in the 2019 adaptation of Dumbo and has a role in the coming DC film Black Adam.

Following the police statement, Gatt took to Twitter to defend himself against the accusations.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me.

“They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless,” he posted.

“I have confirmed errors and misleading information in this press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”