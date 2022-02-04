Ben Camille explores the world of cricket in Malta during this week’s edition of GAME ON as he meets national team players Varun Prasath and Zeeshan Khan at the Marsa Oval.

Prasath and Khan explained to Ben Camille how the sport has blossomed during the past few years in Malta with 16 clubs from Malta and Gozo registered with the Malta Cricket Association.

“When I moved here in Malta in 2014, there were hardly any players and we had only five clubs,” Khan said.

“But since 2017, the development has been phenomenal. The sport has grown a lot in popularity and today we have over 500 players and 16 or 17 clubs, two in Gozo and the rest in Malta.

“For many years, nobody knew about the sport of cricket in Malta but today if you had to go to a European country like the UK, Ireland and Belgium they will tell you who are the top cricket players in Malta.

