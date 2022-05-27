Ben Camille met with a few members of the Alive Charity Foundation who recently embarked on an audacious challenge which saw them cycle around Sicily on a 1,000km course.

The initiative was made to collect money that will go for research to fight the disease of cancer.

“The Alive Charity Foundation is a group of people who find time to do physical activity and collect funds from which they will not benefit themselves but all the money will go for scientific research,” Mario Farrugia said in this week’s edition of Game On.

“Every year we have a different group of participants who are not necessarily established sportsmen. In fact, there are many who take up this challenge after they had just bought their first bicycle.”

Another member of the team was Pio Vassallo, a former football player with Mosta FC, who after hanging up his boots has started practising the sport of cycling and also took part in this year’s challenge.

“I never thought when I started practising cycling that I would be involved in such a challenge,” Vassallo said.

