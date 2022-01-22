The challenge between Ben Camille and Times of Malta Sports Editor Valhmor Camilleri is heating up, as they continue trying to predict the results of the hottest games happening this weekend.

How did they do last week?

Ben Camille has managed to fight back and close the gap on the second week of the challenge. In fact, he managed to guess two correct scores from last week’s matches – Juventus vs Udinese 2-0 and Atalanta vs Inter 0-0 – while also managing to predict that Manchester City will beat Chelsea to gain 90 points.

On the other hand, Valhmor Camilleri managed to guess just one correct result – Manchester City vs Chelsea 1-0 – while also having predicted that Juventus would have the better of Udinese to finish the weekend with 50 points.

Total Scores after week 2

In the overall standings, Valhmor Camilleri is leading the way with 140 points while Ben Camille is close behind with 110 points.

We will keep you updated with a tally of their scores every week. A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

