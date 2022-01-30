Ben Camille delves into the world of Maltese basketball during this week’s edition of GAME ON.

The Malta Basketball Association is currently stepping up its preparations ahead of next year’s Games of the Small States of Europe that will be held in Malta with the men’s and women’s national teams vying for a place on the podium.

Paul Sultana, the Malta Basketball Association president, said that COVID-19 had a very negative effect on Maltese players as it kept them away from not only competitive matches but also from being able to train.

“COVID-19 was a nightmare for Maltese basketball players,” Sultana said.

“For several months, our athletes were in a lockdown as not only they couldn’t compete, but they couldn’t even train or even go out for a jog.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta