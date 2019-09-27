Updated 2.10pm

The local online gaming industry was hit by almost 100 redundancies over the past two days as two online betting companies announced major “restructuring”.

The Stars Group, part of the TSG Interactive Gaming Europe Ltd, with offices opened in St Julian’s in 2017, informed about 80 of its local staff it will not need their services any longer.

The online gambling company had already fired almost all its staff in the Isle of Man.

While declining to comment on the scale of the redundancies, a spokesperson was quoted by an online betting news portal saying the move would “deliver long- term sustainability”.

Gaming industry sources said the lay-off decision is a result of negative financial results and the need to remove “excess fat” from the company to become more efficient.

In the first six months of 2019, revenues in the group’s international segment fell by 13.8%, including a 12.4% fall in the poker segment, which still accounts for the bulk of international revenue.

In another development, Multilotto, also based in St Julian’s, made some 15 employees (half its workforce) redundant in an unexpected move.

Times of Malta is informed that last Tuesday, the employees concerned received a letter from the company’s CEO, Christian Hellbjer, informing them they will lose their job in the coming weeks “as a result of the surrender of its UK and Maltese licence”.

One of the affected employees said none of his colleagues had seen this coming as, until a few weeks ago, the company assured them their future was safe.

“We were assured only last month that the Chinese mother company, 500.com, was backing Multilotto.”

Even in this case, Times of Malta is informed that most of those laid off are Maltese workers.

In 2017, it was announced that the Chinese lottery solutions provider, 500.com, was to acquire a majority stake in The Multi Group, operator of the Multilotto brand, for a reported €50 million.

The gaming industry has grown exponentially in the past decade, becoming one of the pillars of the Maltese economy.

Its many spin-offs include the renting of property to thousands of foreign gambling employees, restaurants, entertainment and the retail industry, among others.

Parliamentary Secretariat's reaction

In a statement on Friday, the Parliamentary Secretariat said these cases were not specific to Malta but formed part of wider restructuring operations which the companies had embarked upon.

It noted that the gaming sector employed more than 7,000 people across 300 companies and said such restructuring exercises were to be expected from time to time.

Everything pointed to the industry growing bigger next year, the Parliamentary Secretariat said.