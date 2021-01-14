modl.ai, a University of Malta start-up that delivers artificial intelligence tools for video game studios, is opening doors to new talent and partners.

Led by co-founder Georgios N. Yannakakis and senior AI engineer Daniele Gravina, modl.ai has a large contingent of Institute of Digital Games researchers.

It said it is working towards exciting collaborations, such as with Malta Enterprise.

Commenting on what lies ahead, Kurt Farrugia, CEO of Malta Enterprise, said: “Malta Enterprise considers both the digital games and the AI niches as central upcoming industries that are in perfect tune with the type of economic growth that Malta wants to attract. We are encouraged by modl.ai choosing to advance part of their RDI from their Malta-outpost. Malta Enterprise ascertains modl.ai and similar companies, including innovative start-ups, that our promise of support will not be limited to the initial steps but that we will be present all the way to translate their trust into tangible achievements for the company; but also for their expanding Malta-based team”.

According to modl.ai CEO, Christoffer Holmgård, “For modl.ai, Malta is the next ideal location in Europe”. “Malta has shown to be incredibly adept at attracting talent at the intersections of artificial intelligence, video game development, and creative industries. By expanding in Malta, we gain access to a wide talent pool, highly relevant national collaborations, and most importantly, we can meet our customers where they are.”

Do you want to hear more? Make sure to follow modl.ai on their website and social media; the official announcement and details are coming soon.