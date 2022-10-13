Gaming thrives on innovation – and it is innovation that keeps existing clients happy and attracts new ones. And that is why the biggest platforms and online casinos use technology to continuously enhance user experience – which in turn strengthens internet gambling as a significant economic driver.

From computer-simulated games and use of cryptos to mobile and smartwatch gaming and virtual reality, here are the biggest trends that are shaping the world of gaming.

Twitch

For gamers, having an audience is encouraging – and spikes up the adrenalin. And that can be a real – or online audience. One of the most popular platforms for streaming is Twitch – as it allows players to build up a community and possibly monetise it.

Back in 2014, Amazon paid almost one billion dollars to acquire Twitch. And since then, this streaming-only platform has been attracting more and more users – especially those interested in gaming. Because while any kind of content can be streamed on Twitch, the vast majority of content creators are game streamers. And that is an advantage – as the vast audience still feels like a community with similar interests.

Crypto

The advantages of non-traditional currency combined with gaming? It is actually happening. While traditional games are centralised, crypto gaming has, through blockchain technology – enabled players to use their rewards and items across different crypto gaming projects. Crypto gaming also allows users to earn money – for instance, by buying items, levelling them up, and then selling them at a higher price.

Pay n Play

Developed by Trustly, Pay n Play has been gaining in popularity – thanks to its benefits in making financial transactions easier. But easier is also safe – because by making use of a bank’s security and verification systems, Pay n Play combines ease of registration with safe betting. Through Pay n Play, users can register and deposit in a jiffy – without having to go through the burdensome process of registration. Moreover, withdrawals are also fast and easy.

VR

Virtual Reality has been progressing in leaps and bounds – and it was only a matter of time before this cutting-edge technology started being applied to gaming. It is still in its infancy – and in those casinos that use VR to enhance user experience, gamers can currently view details such as the dealer and some background behind. But fast-forward, and users – especially those that prefer live casino gaming – will soon be able to walk across casino floors, enter poker rooms and enjoy the details normally associated with a brick-and-mortar casino.

Mobile betting

Long gone are the days when gaming meant dressing up and driving to the nearest casino. Thanks to online casinos, gamers can enjoy a spot of entertainment from the comfort of their home. And with device portability, technology has enabled gaming to go even further – allowing users to enjoy their favourite casinos from their mobile, while on the go. And that has encouraged developers and platforms to enhance – and continue enhancing – user experience for mobile betting.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.