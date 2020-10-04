Q: In December 2018 I bought a games console from a local supplier. It was covered by a one-year warranty.

Last week, when I tried to use it, the console would not turn on. So I went to the seller’s service centre but was informed that since the one-year warranty has elapsed, they cannot offer to repair it or replace it for a new one for free.

I informed the seller that since two years have not yet passed since I bought the console, I should still be entitled to a free remedy.

The seller refused my request and instead only offered to exchange the defective console for a new one at a reduced price.

I would like to know whether the two-year legal guarantee applies to my case and what are rights in the current circumstances?

A: Goods purchased by consumers from sellers are covered by a two-year legal protection. This protection gives consumers the right to claim a free remedy from sellers when the goods purchased are not in conformity with the description and specifications in the contract of sale.

This protection covers goods that do not perform in the way that consumers can reasonably expect given the nature of the goods, or turn out to be of an inferior quality compared to goods of the same type.

What this protection does not cover are defects caused by normal wear and tear or misuse.

Hence, if the defect in the games console is not the result of wear and tear or misuse, then legally you may request the seller to provide you with a free remedy.