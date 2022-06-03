The Maltese Olympic Committee this week hosted the nine Olympic Committees forming part of the Games of the Small States of Europe ahead of Malta hosting the Games in 2023.

In 2023, Malta is expecting over 1,000 athletes who will be competing in athletics, basketball, judo, rugby 7s, sailing, swimming, shooting, squash, tennis, and table tennis.

The three-day convention brought together presidents and general secretaries of all National Olympic Committees for meetings, networking, and discussions. The final sports programme for 2023 was also approved.

The international delegates also had the opportunity to meet with Dr. Clifton Grima, Minister for Education, Sport, Youth, Research and Innovation​, who expressed his commitment to the Games and their success.

