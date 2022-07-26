Organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics unveiled “Games Wide Open” as their official slogan on Monday and announced prices for tickets fans can start to apply for from December.

The slogan was released alongside a video promising the Olympics and Paralympics would be “faster”, “higher” and “stronger” — as well as “more inclusive, more brotherly, more beautiful.”

It is “an invitation to the entire world to come to experience new emotions, together. Our games are a promise of unprecedented experiences and powerful feelings,” the organisers said.

A total of 13 million tickets will be sold for the two events, with nearly half of tickets reserved for the public set to be sold at less than 50 euros ($51).

Outside the opening and closing ceremonies, prices for events will range from 24 euros to a maximum of 950 euros, organisers said in a press statement.

