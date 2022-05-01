Driven by Charles Camilleri, Gamin De Source won Sunday’s major race at the Marsa Racetrack.

This was the San Frangisk Cup final for class Copper trotters on a short distance of 2140. This final formed part of the 22nd meeting of the year consisting of seven races all for trotters.

Twelve horses lined up for the class Copper final. Grace De l’Isop (Rodney Gatt) was the fastest horse at first and during the first metres this French trotter opened a length lead from Gaia Lucaxelo (Paul Galea) and Gamin De Source (Charles Camilleri).

However, Grace De L’Isop started to slow down when the front horses turned for their final straight.

This race produced a keen tussle in the final metres between Gamin De Source, Givre Nonantais (Cherise Farrugia) and Gaia Lucaxelo. It was Camilleri’s trotter which sealed its second win in a row with Grace De L’Isop settling for fourth place.

