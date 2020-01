Blackrock Media Limited paid a financial penalty of €2.34 million for operating a gaming service through a Maltese legal entity without being in possession of the necessary authorisation, the Malta Gaming (MGA) said.

It said in a statement, investigations by MGA and the police determined that the company was processing payments to and from players as part of the unauthorised gaming service.

The penalty was paid in terms of a settlement reached with the authority in terms of the law.