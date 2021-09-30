In recent years, online gaming has increased in popularity, with online casinos, slots and sports betting attracting new players and generating billion-strong revenue – and many observers predict that in the coming years, this growth will be even stronger.

This increasing popularity is due to faster connectivity, increasing flexibility by banking institutions, and the portability of devices, allowing for entertainment on the go.

Aside from the convenience and enjoyment of online gaming, what pushes this sector is innovation. Developers, operators and publishers are constantly using the latest technology to improve their offerings with new games and plot lines, more generous bonuses, faster payments, new features and an overall better user experience.

So as the new year approaches, what should regular and new players expect?

Faster payments

Players choose particular casinos and invest their custom in them, not just for the games, fresh content, safety and bonuses on offer, but also the payment options available.

“For next year, expect more casinos to offer faster payments – which have already gained a lot of popularity in Northern Europe, especially Finland,” a spokesperson for Online Gamblers said.

Credit and debit cards are still the most popular payment methods for online casinos – however, e-wallets and even crypto payments are gaining ground. An increasing number of casinos are supporting netbanking and other options such as Pay N Play – which combines the deposit and registration processes into one, thus eliminating friction and speeding-up access.

These systems allow players to deposit – and most importantly, withdraw their winnings – in a matter of seconds.

Live casino

Live casinos have always been popular – that said, most of them were, until recently, only offering traditional table games such as roulette, baccarat and blackjack. Now, however, live casinos have increased their offerings, to include fast-paced, game show types of casino games – this is helping them attract new players. Next year, players can expect even more innovation from live casinos.

One major innovation that will be a hit is virtual reality. This technology can help make live casinos even more exciting, with visually stunning live casino games that will follow the lead of Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt – the first live casino game that offers gameplay in virtual reality mode. The expectation is that the transformation of this NetEnt classic was just the beginning.

Casino streaming

Live casino streaming has been available for a few years now – with streaming and video platforms hosting rising stars who let others watch and comment. It is expected that in the coming months, live casino streaming will take significant forward steps, to offer an even more immersive experience, both for the streamers and the viewers.

Developers are also coming up with new features – one of the latest allows casino players to join forces with the streamers, by enabling players to participate in a streaming session with their own bets. The more immersive the experience, the better.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk.