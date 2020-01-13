GamingMalta and SBC are teaming up to deliver a full day of people-focused conference content when CasinoBeats Malta returns to the island in March.

The second edition of CasinoBeats Malta will be welcoming more than 1,500 delegates to the Intercontinental Malta on March 24-26, with a promise of unparalleled networking opportunities and six quality conference tracks including Working in Malta – delivered in partnership with GamingMalta.

GamingMalta is the independent non-profit foundation set up by the Maltese government and the Malta Gaming Authority. It promotes the country as a centre of excellence in the global digital gaming sector and Malta’s attractiveness as a gaming jurisdiction, with a particular focus on the gaming work community.

With more than 100 operators present at the event, along with regulators, leading suppliers, payment companies, affiliates and marketers, the Working in Malta track will offer attendees insight into the business-critical challenges and opportunities facing employers and the gaming workforce in Malta.

Ivan Filletti, chief operations officer at GamingMalta, said: “The focus of CasinoBeats Malta fits perfectly with a number of our strategic goals, namely to not only highlight the many advantages to companies and individuals to base themselves in Malta, but also to emphasise the wide range of collaborative efforts and initiatives available to continue positioning Malta as the home of gaming excellence.

“GamingMalta is very excited about teaming up with SBC to offer the Malta gaming community this unique opportunity.”

CasinoBeats managing director Stewart Darkin added: “When shaping the content for CasinoBeats Malta, we have been mindful to consider the specific needs of the Malta gaming sector.

“It quickly became clear that there is a need to cover these sorts of issues in detail, and in the right environment. Gaining the support of GamingMalta is a huge boost and we look forward to working closely with the GamingMalta team and the local ecosystem to deliver the Working in Malta content.”

CasinoBeats Malta (March 24-26, 2020) will bring together 1,500 senior-level attendees from operators, suppliers, affiliates and regulators, as well as 130 leading industry speakers to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the online casino sector.

More information and tickets here. For exhibition and sponsorship opportunities at CasinoBeats Malta, e-mail sales@sbcgaming.com.