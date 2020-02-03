Malta’s iGaming industry will be showcased at ICE London 2020, one of the largest iGaming Expos in the world.

Held at ExCeL in London on February 5, 6 and 7, ICE London 2020 brings together major players, B2B experts and over 35,000 iGaming professionals from all over the world. It’s the place to be, not only for keeping up with industry developments, but also to network.

GamingMalta will be present for the duration of ICE London, to showcase what Malta has contributed to the industry, and how it can fuel further growth in the iGaming eco-system.

Times of Malta will be bringing you exclusive content from ICE London 2020.