Ganado Advocates has appointed Matthew Attard, Marina Grech and Matthew Xerri as new partners of the firm, effective as of January 1.

The firm also promoted David Borg-Carbott and Rosette Aquilina to ‘Of Counsel’ − a role recently introduced by the firm signifying a high level of experience and expertise within the lawyer’s area of practice.

Over their long years of service at the firm, the five lawyers developed specialised knowledge and expertise within their respective areas, contributing to the ongoing growth and development of the company’s shipping, aviation, asset finance, investment services and funds, and corporate finance practices.

André Zerafa, the firm’s managing partner, expressed his gratitude to the newly promoted lawyers, commending their consistent demonstration of loyalty and perseverance in supporting the organisation and its clients and for paving the way for further growth within their areas of specialisation.

He said that their accomplishments are a testament to all lawyers at the firm who will continue to prosper and succeed as they take on more active roles within the firm.

All the appointees started their career at the firm as trainees and, over time, developed their areas of expertise, assisted with the mentoring and training of younger lawyers, assumed responsibility for nurturing client relationships and were involved in several initiatives, both internal and external, taken by the firm.