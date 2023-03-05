Ganado Advocates, in collaboration with the Malta Bankers’ Association, is organising the eighth Annual Banking and Payments Law Seminar which this year will be held at the Hilton Malta Hotel, St Julian’s, on March 16 at 1.30pm.

The Banking and Payments Law Seminar has become a yearly appointment for leading lawyers, directors and senior officers working in these industries.

This year’s seminar will feature Christopher Buttigieg, chief officer supervision at the MFSA, who will deliver a keynote address on trends in financial regulation and supervision, as well as a presentation by Sarah Louise Azzopardi from Ganado Advocates, who will speak on the evolving regulatory framework of outsourcing by banks and payments institutions in the digital age.

One of the novelty of this year’s edition is that the event will also include two breakout sessions, one focusing on banks and the other addressing the burgeoning payments sector in Malta.

The session targeting banks will start with a presentation by Luisa Cassar Pullicino (Ganado Advocates) on non-performing loans and Malta’s insolvency law reform (in particular the new Pre-Insolvency Act) and will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by Conrad Portanier (Ganado Advocates) and involving George Bugeja (Ganado Advocates), Chantelle Coleiro (HSBC) and Ronald Mizzi (APS).

The breakout session for payment institutions will delve into safeguarding as a core obligation for financial institutions. This session will start with a presentation by Leonard Bonello (Ganado Advocates) who will also moderate a panel discussion between Pierre Paul Gauci (Embark Malta), Stefan-John Berry (Merkure) and Alex Vella (consultant).

Consistently ranking as a top-tier firm in banking and financial services in leading directories such as Chambers and The Legal 500, Ganado Advocates remains at the forefront of local initiatives aimed at promoting the dissemination of knowledge within the industry.

André Zerafa, managing partner at Ganado Advocates, said: “The firm is very proud to organise this annual seminar and we thank the Malta Bankers’ Association for their unwavering support for this event. It is a pleasure to host this event where leading practitioners, directors and senior officers involved in the banking and payments sector can meet to discuss the latest legal and regulatory topics impacting them.”

