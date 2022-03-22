Ganado Advocates has launched an e-bike sharing programme, making it the first law firm in Malta to invest in sustainable mobility.

The firm’s ethos is deeply intertwined with environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns, advocating the notion that getting one’s ESG priorities right creates value. Considering the global impact of climate change and Malta’s own environment situation, it acknowledges the importance of being committed to promoting more accessible and efficient mobility, which is more respectful of the environment.

In mid-December last year, the European Commission presented its strongest commitment to cycling to date through the launch of the ‘Efficient and Green Mobility’ package advocating the increase for a “better infrastructure for walking and cycling”.

It is within this context that Ganado Advocates purchased four e-bikes, which can be used by staff and lawyers for their daily commutes.

“As we shift to more sustainable modes of transport, the biggest battle we face is to move away from our over-reliance on cars – especially from a cultural perspective,” Nikolai Lubrano, a lawyer at Ganado Advocates with a keen interest in sustainability, says.

“Ganado Advocates understands this cultural difficulty and is doing its part by encouraging people within the firm to use e-bikes and other alternative means of transport that reduce our impact on the environment and which equally benefit our physical and mental well-being.”

More information on Ganado Advocates’ sustainable initiative is available on the firm’s social media channels.