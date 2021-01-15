A gang member arrested in the summer of 2018 over a spate of thefts from residences has landed a four-year jail term for participating in two of the robberies.

Elguja Bzikadze, a 32-year-old Georgian national, had told police that he had travelled to Malta in mid-August, on a one-way ticket, in search of a job. He opted to live in a leased vehicle rather than book a room at some hotel.

Following a tip-off about a suspected robbery at a Balzan home on August 29, the police had kicked off investigations which eventually put them on the tracks of the suspected thieves.

A number of Georgian nationals were eventually found living in two apartments at St Paul’s Bay.

That was where police came across bags of gold necklaces, rings, watches and old coins, reported stolen in 14 separate thefts, some of which were identified by the owners when shown photographs taken by forensic experts.

In those apartments, investigators had also found the accused’s bag and belongings, including his documents and a return flight ticket.

The man was charged with participating in organised crime, receiving stolen property and four thefts over an 11-day span, targeting residences in Balzan, Mosta and two St Paul’s Bay apartments.

Two suspects had been seen leaving the Balzan residence and driving off in a silver Kia Picanto, leased by the accused and later found parked at St Paul’s Bay.

Under the seats, police found various tools and two maps, with several localities including Mosta, circled in ink.

An eyewitness who had come face to face with the accused in one of the apartment blocks, later testified about how she had watched the man as he walked out through the common entrance, crossed the road, speaking on his mobile, before being joined by another man who left the block with a handbag and papers.

Suspecting foul play, the witness had walked up the staircase until she came across the open door to a penthouse.

When delivering judgment, the court, presided over by magistrate Rachel Montebello, said that it was morally convinced that the sole purpose for which the accused had come to Malta was to participate in the organised thefts.

Moreover, he had leased the vehicles used in two of the thefts and had also purchased necessary tools.

There was “unequivocal and strong circumstantial evidence,” linking him to two of those thefts, namely that in Balzan and another one, two days earlier, at St Paul’s Bay.

The other charges were not sufficiently proved, the court concluded, thus condemning the accused to a four-year jail term, less the time spent under preventive custody.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit and Christina Delia prosecuted.

Lawyer David Gatt was defence counsel.