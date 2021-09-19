Founded in 1949, American sportswear company GANT has made its way across the world and Roosendahl company has now opened GANT at Bay Street complex, in St Julian’s.

Although primarily popular for its shirt-making, GANT also focuses on womenswear. The brand nowadays helps define the casual-yet-smart look.

GANT has adopted a philosophy of creating products that are premium, preppy, timeless and designed to have a long life.

To celebrate the heritage of being a bio-based business, the GANT team aims to continue sourcing traceable and sustainable plant-based materials globally. They believe this conscious, sustainable approach to designing beautiful products is the future of good business.

The new GANT outlet at Bay Street is open from 10am to 10pm.