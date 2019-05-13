Haruna Garba has left Gżira United to embark on a new adventure in Hungary after signing for Debreceni VSC.

Garba joined the Hungarian club on a two-year contract and will part of their team for their Europea League commitments which they will kickstart against Kukesi, next month.

The 25-year-old forward scored 17 goals in 26 games between Premier League and FA Trophy, helping the Maroons secure another Europa League berth. In total with the Maroons, he netted 23 goals in 38 matches while during his spell at Ħamrun Spartans, he chalked up 22 goals in 25 games.

Moreover, Garba had other spells across Europe including at FK Kruoja Pakruojis of Lithuania and Sweden's Djugarden together with an experience at Dubai SC of the United Arab Emirates and Sudan's Al-Hilal.