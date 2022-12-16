The collection of waste is set to become standardised nationwide as of next year, with recyclable material being collected only on Thursdays across the island.
Currently, the days when grey or green (recycling) and black (mixed) waste are collected vary from one locality to another. Collection days for organic waste are already standardised across the country.
Having a national schedule would mean that days for different waste collection would be the same across Malta and Gozo, making it more practical for everyone to recycle efficiently.
The Environment Ministry had announced plans to standardise waste collection last year.
The new schedule as of January 2 is as follows:
Monday: Organic (white bag)
Tuesday: Mixed (black bag)
Wednesday: Organic
Thursday: Recyclable (green/grey bag)
Friday: Organic
Saturday: Mixed
Glass will be collected every first and third Friday of the month.
More information on 2090 8600 or here.
