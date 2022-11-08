France’s Caroline Garcia scored the biggest victory of her career with a straight sets defeat of Aryna Sabalenka to win the season-ending WTA Finals on Monday.

Garcia relied on a superb service game to overpower her Belarusian opponent 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 at Fort Worth, Texas.

The 29-year-old from Lyon is only the second French player to win the WTA title after Amelie Maursemo in 2005.

With both sixth-seeded Garcia and seventh-seeded Sabalenka serving beautifully throughout, Monday’s final was settled by the finest of margins.

Garcia seized the initiative in the first set tie-break after both women had held to get it 6-6.

Remarkably, neither player conceded a break point during a hard-fought first set.

