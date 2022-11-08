France’s Caroline Garcia scored the biggest victory of her career with a straight-sets defeat of Aryna Sabalenka to win the season-ending WTA Finals on Monday.

Garcia relied on a superb service game to overpower her Belarusian opponent 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 at Fort Worth, Texas.

The 29-year-old from Lyon is only the second French player to win the WTA title after Amelie Mauresmo in 2005.

“It’s definitely a lot of giant happiness,” Garcia said after a win that will see her pocket $1.57 million in prize money and 1,375 rankings points.

“A crazy final, a lot of intensity on every point. Just really proud of the work we did throughout the year. It was a great match — I really went for it. I’m really happy to win my biggest title.”

With both sixth-seeded Garcia and seventh-seeded Sabalenka serving beautifully throughout, Monday’s final was settled by the finest of margins.

