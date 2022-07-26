Sergio Garcia, who plays on the rebel LIV Golf circuit, says he is going to “hold off” on quitting the European-based DP World Tour as he assesses his Ryder Cup future.

The former Masters champion said at this month’s British Open he was likely to quit the tour, which would have ended his chances of playing in the team competition between the United States and Europe.

But the 42-year-old, Europe’s all-time record points-scorer at the event, held every two years, has decided to wait to see how things unfold.

“I want to at least see what’s happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts,” he told ESPN. “See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there.

“If I agree with what they (are), I’ll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we’ll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind.”

