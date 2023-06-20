Rudi Garcia said Monday that he is not worried about stepping in to take over at Napoli just weeks after they won their first Serie A title since the days of Diego Maradona.

Frenchman Garcia has a big job on his hands in replacing Luciano Spalletti who left earlier this month after ending Napoli’s 33-year wait for the Scudetto.

“I’m not scared of anything. The title should give belief to the players but when the new season begins we’re starting again from zero. The players have to kind of forget about what they’ve accomplished before,” Garcia told reporters at his official unveiling.

“We have a big squad which will help us win matches… and the president is ambitious. That means I’ll have a good team and we can entertain the fans.”

Read the full story on Sportsdesk...