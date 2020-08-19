Lyon coach Rudi Garcia said on Tuesday he wants his side to be "the stone in the shoe" of Bayern Munich ahead of the two sides' Champions League semi-final.

The French club face the five-time European champions on Wednesday for a place at Sunday's final held in Lisbon due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern humiliated Barcelona 8-2 on Friday after winning a record-extending 29th Bundesliga title earlier this year.

