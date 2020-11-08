The development permit for the final phase of the Tigné Point project, recently approved by the Planning Authority, includes the landscaping of the restored Garden Battery at Tigné Point. The landscaping will sensitively transform this 7,000sqm area into a significant landscaped plaza at the heart of Tigné Point for the enjoyment of the public.

The Garden Battery plaza will provide fully accessible public walkways and create an attractive garden setting, with stone terraces, stepped seating, green spaces planted with native species and a water feature.

The new plaza adjoining the existing Tigné Piazza on the southern edge of the Garden Battery will form a new public meeting place with space for market stalls and community activities. The Garden Battery plaza will house a panoramic glazed lift and staircase to connect it to Pjazza Tigné and The Point shopping mall.

Tigné Point has been transformed over the last 20 years, with residential, leisure, retail and office accommodation focused around Pjazza Tigné. The landscape realm will unlock new pedestrian links connecting Ċensu Xerri Street, Pjazza Tigné and The Point shopping mall to the promenade. Designed by LOM Architecture and Design, the public realm project completes MIDI’s €275 million development of Tigné Point.

Last year, MIDI’s restoration of the Garden Battery was recognised for its outstanding restoration works during the 14th edition of the Architectural Heritage Awards, organised by local culture and heritage NGO Din l-Art Ħelwa.

Built by the British administration bet­ween 1889 and 1894, the Garden Battery was part of a line of defence for Marsam­xett Harbour and Grand Harbour. It remained in use up to the early years of the 20th century, but after World War II, the defensive unit became obsolete, with the battery being built over to accommodate the British Services buildings known as Tigné Barracks.

The Garden Battery was rediscovered by MIDI in the early 2000s, when excavation works at Tigné Point started. Although it was envisaged that the Garden Battery would be demolished as part of the Tigné Point development, a decision was taken to retain and preserve the battery and to incorporate the entire area into the Tigné Point development.

This decision was not without its challenges as it necessitated a redesign of the already approved plans and significant additional costs. It proved to be the right decision, however, and today this fortification has been integrated seamlessly with the development and will now form part of a heritage trail which will link Fort Cambridge to Fort Tigné, connecting to an uninterrupted pedestrian promenade around the Tigné Point peninsula, from Qui-Si-Sana to Tigné Seafront.